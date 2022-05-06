Wedding Cookies

1 cup finely ground almonds

1 cup finely ground toasted pistachios

1 ½ cups softened butter

2 cups powdered sugar

3 cups sifted flour

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 ½ teaspoons almond extract

½ teaspoon salt

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the almonds and pistachios into a food processor. Pulse until they are finely ground and resemble sand. In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to cream the butter until light and fluffy. Carefully add in the powdered sugar, and continue mixing until well combined. Gradually add in the ground nuts, flour, vanilla and almond extract until all is incorporated. Use a small cookie scoop or teaspoon to form the dough into balls. Place them on a cookie sheet and bake for 15 to 17 minutes. Make sure the cookies are baked through but not browned. Remove the cookies from the oven, allowing them to cool slightly. Roll the warm cookies in the remaining cup of powdered sugar. Place them on a cooling rack to cool completely. Store the cookies in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Chocolate Whipped Cream and Berries



I always like to serve fresh berries and whipped cream along with any pick-up dessert. The addition of a little chocolate to the fresh whipped cream is a fun extra surprise.

Servings: 6 to 8

Fresh strawberries (or berry of your choice)

1 pint heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup chocolate milk powder (Nesquik)

Pour the heavy whipping cream into a chilled bowl. Use an electric mixer to whip the cream until soft peaks begin to form. Pour in the chocolate milk powder and continue mixing until stiff peaks form. Keep the chocolate whipped cream chilled until you are ready to serve. This can be made a couple of hours ahead of time.

