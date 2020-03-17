Many of us are working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak. And with that comes a desire to get in the kitchen. It’s a perfect time to make dishes that freeze well so you can stock up and stay prepared depending on how long the outbreak continues.

We dug in the 225 archives for a variety of recipes that are easy to freeze for later. These are all original recipes, prepped by Baton Rouge food writers for 225. So get to it!

Stewed Okra and Tomatoes

Chicken Tomatillo Soup

Chicken and Quinoa Enchiladas

Classic Crawfish Pie

Turkey Veggie Meatballs with Teriyaki Sauce

Pork and Tomatillo Stew

Fresh Veggie Vegan Chili

Chicken Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Ginger

Sausage and Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Cheddar Bacon Spinach Egg Muffins

Vietnamese Meatballs for Lettuce Wraps

Italian Wedding Soup

Chicken Tikka Masala and Spinach Dal

Back Burner Vegetable Soup