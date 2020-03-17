Many of us are working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak. And with that comes a desire to get in the kitchen. It’s a perfect time to make dishes that freeze well so you can stock up and stay prepared depending on how long the outbreak continues.
We dug in the 225 archives for a variety of recipes that are easy to freeze for later. These are all original recipes, prepped by Baton Rouge food writers for 225. So get to it!
Turkey Veggie Meatballs with Teriyaki Sauce
Chicken Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Ginger
Sausage and Ricotta Stuffed Shells
Cheddar Bacon Spinach Egg Muffins
Vietnamese Meatballs for Lettuce Wraps
Chicken Tikka Masala and Spinach Dal
