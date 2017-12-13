I find myself overwhelmed this time of year, but nothing makes me feel better than having something for dinner that’s healthy, tasty and that I made myself. It brings the sanity back. I’m a big fan of meatballs, which can be assembled on the spot quickly or easily made ahead and placed in the freezer.

I’ve worn my crew out with classic spaghetti and meatballs lately, so this week, I opted for turkey veggie meatballs topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. They’re fantastic served as an entrée with sides of couscous (the simple from-the-box variety) and steamed broccoli and cauliflower with butter and fresh lemon juice. Easy stuff, I tell you.

The shredded carrots and chopped fresh spinach in the turkey mixture add moisture during the cooking process. This, along with eggs, breadcrumbs and a splash of milk, help keep the meatballs moist and delicious. Be sure to sauté the chopped veggies first to speed their cook time.

Turkey Veggie Meatballs with Teriyaki Sauce

Servings: 6 (makes 2 dozen two-inch meatballs)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 bell pepper (preferably yellow, red or orange), chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 pounds ground turkey

1 cup fresh spinach leaves, chopped

½ cup shredded carrots

2 eggs

¾ cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup cheese, such as shredded manchego, sharp cheddar or crumbled feta

1½ teaspoons Kosher salt

Several turns fresh ground black pepper

Teriyaki sauce

Sesame seeds for garnish

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, pepper and garlic, and sauté about 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are soft but not brown. Remove from the heat. To a large bowl, add the turkey and next eight ingredients and mix gently with hands. Add the sautéed veggies and mix until incorporated.

Prepare two cookie sheets with cooking spray or parchment paper. Using an ice cream scoop, place 12 evenly spaced meatballs onto each sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the meatballs are thoroughly cooked through.

Plate the meatballs, drizzle with teriyaki sauce, and top with sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.