This week, I’m scooping up all those abundant local summer vegetables and making vegan chili. It’s an incredible use of seasonal eggplant, summer squash, zucchini and bell peppers, which are in full swing from Louisiana farmers and are a terrific meat substitute. Throw in your favorite canned beans and bold spices, and you’re on your way to a hardy, plant-centric meal.

Here’s how:

Summer Produce Vegan Chili

¼ cup olive oil, or your favorite oil for sautéing

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 purple eggplant, unpeeled and diced

2 small yellow squash, diced

2 small zucchini, diced

1 red, yellow or orange bell pepper, diced

2 large cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

2 teaspoons salt

Several turns fresh ground pepper

1 32-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes

½ cup water

Your choice of toppings and garnishes (see below)

In a large Dutch oven, heat oil to medium high. Add the carrots and onion, and sauté about 5 minutes. Stir in the next five ingredients, and sauté another five minutes. Add the chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper, stirring well to combine. Add both cans of tomatoes and water, and stir well. Simmer the mixture for about 30 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked through and tender.

Serve with fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, vegan sour cream and vegan cheese.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.