The smell of wood chips and sound of construction machinery can only mean one thing: new restaurants—and renovations of old favorites—are coming to the Capital City. Here’s your guide to which Baton Rouge restaurants to bid adieu to and which to keep an eye out for so you can be the first one in the doors when those signs flip to Open.

Giving a warm welcome to these just-opened spots …

Poke Loa: The New Orleans poke giant opened its doors at in the middle of September, and we had the pleasure of trying its traditional Hawaiian King Loa Bowl and fresh fruit agua frescas. Read more in our “Fast Break” here.

Where: 3260 Highland Road

Provisions on Perkins: This is the city’s latest gem: a bistro with home-style cooking and a lounge so intricately decorated, there’s nowhere in Baton Rouge quite like it. (That pink room, though!) Read more in our “Fast Break” here.

Where: Off Perkins Road, steps from Trader Joe’s

Just Wingin’ It: The city’s latest wing joint opened Sept. 24, offering both boneless and bone-in wings with a variety of mouth-watering sauces like lemon pepper buffalo and garlic Parmesan.

Where: 18181 Old Jefferson Highway

Keeping these upcomers on our radar …

Garden District Barbecue: From the team that brought you Garden District Nursery comes a new Mid City venture: barbecue in the former location of Smokin Aces BBQ.

Where: Corner of St. Rose Avenue and Government Street

When: Tentatively sometime in October

Rita’s Italian Ice: The first Rita’s in Louisiana will soon introduce the Capital City to the magical fusion of custard and Italian ice, and we can’t wait.

Where: Lee Drive, near the Nicholson Drive intersection

When: Mid-October

Poke City: With another poke place on the horizon, we’re definitely sensing a trend upon us. The latest one will be near LSU’s campus, offering a healthier alternative to the fast food chains around campus.

Where: Bluebonnet Boulevard, near the Burbank Drive intersection

When: Mid-October

Chow Main: Austin Wong will be opening his first restaurant this fall, but he brings plenty of restaurant experience to the table. His family owns two locations of Paul Wong’s Chinese and Sushi, in the Main Street Market and Port Allen. The 24-year-old has billed his fast-casual restaurant as “Southern-based, with Asian taste.”

Where: The corner of Main and Fifth streets downtown

When: Late October

Jed’s Local: The husband-wife duo behind Eliza Bar and Restaurant have a new project up their sleeves: a po-boy shop, set to open in the former MJ’s Cafe location.

Where: Goodwood Shopping Center on Jefferson Highway

When: Early November

TEATERY Teahouse and Tapioca: After years with no bubble tea scene, Baton Rouge is suddenly seeing an explosion of them. This new shop will bring plenty of photo-worthy beverages, such as matcha cream tea and mangonada with a tamarind candy straw.

Where: 7620 Corporate Blvd., in the shopping center across from Towne Center

When: Early November

MoMo Tea: At the 225 office, talks of the cheese tea at MoMo sparked lively conversation, but we’ll have to wait to see just when we’ll be able to try it for ourselves.

Where: Ichiban Square

When: TBD

In addition …

French Truck Coffee’s new front patio: Everyone’s favorite bright yellow Government Street building is adding a new front patio expected to seat about 40 people—with tables covered by two large umbrellas.

Where: The location at 2978 Government St.

When: Middle to end of October

Gourmet Girls new location: Gourmet Girls is moving onto bigger (literally) and better things by upgrading to a location three times as spacious as its current one, giving the catering company space to sell prepared goods and perform cooking demonstrations.

Where: Studio Park at Jefferson Highway and Lobdell Avenue

When: Middle to end of October

Saying our goodbyes to …

The Melting Pot: The restaurant specializing in all-things-fondue closed its Esplanade Mall location—the last in the state—on Saturday after 19 years in business. Disappointed locals swarmed the location in its final days to send it off before it shut down for good.

Another Broken Egg downtown: A short-lived venture, Another Broken Egg closed its downtown location in the middle of September after less than two years in operation, citing issues with parking. But Baton Rougeans still have two other Another Broken Egg locations to get their brunch fix.

Somos Bandidos: The taco bar on North Boulevard downtown closed in the beginning of September after two years in business. We’ll miss its bright yellow and red patio chairs brightening up the street.