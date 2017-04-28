How to make a perfect po-boy

The cheesesteak, the hoagie, the Cuban—iconic sandwiches dominate the culinary scenes of regions all over the country. The po-boy is ours. We asked Ause Ismail, co-owner of Po-boy Express (the 2016 Best of 225 winner for Best Po-boy) for the secrets to crafting the po-boy as God intended.

THE BREAD

New Orleans po-boys have their signature crunchy, hard loaves, while Lafayette uses a dense bread. Most Baton Rouge po-boy shops, including Po-boy Express, opt for a softer bread that’s not dense or heavy but still has a little bit of crispiness to its crust.

THE SHRIMP

When it comes to the Po-boy Express’ biggest seller, fried shrimp, the only way to make it is all hand-crafted. They start with nothing but fresh Gulf shrimp—“People here know if you cheat,” Ismail says—and marinate it for 24 hours in their own seasoning blend before coating it in a mixture of cornmeal and flour to get shrimp that are flavorful, crispy and not soggy.

THE TOPPINGS

Simplicity is the name of the toppings game at Po-boy Express, where “fully dressed” means shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo. But Ismail says many customers add sliced pickles for a bit of acidity to cut the fishiness of their chosen seafood.

Click here to get back to our Baton Rouge home base.

This article was originally published in the May 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.