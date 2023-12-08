It’s December, and the crazy hustle and bustle of the holidays are in full swing. If you are like me this time of year, I find myself rushing around looking for the perfect gifts for friends and family, planning meals for holiday gatherings, all while trying to enjoy the season. To make it all a little less hectic, I’ve had to reassess and find ways to simplify things. I looked through some of my old recipes and came across an easy chutney I had written and decided this was the right recipe to aid in keeping things simple.

I like to keep a batch of this chutney on hand to use in several recipes during the holidays, like mini vegan mincemeat pies or my riff on a savory, French-style king cake. You can also serve the chutney on a charcuterie and cheese board, or as a condiment to complement your favorite meats. I also serve it with biscuits or rolls or atop oatmeal for a quick holiday breakfast. And I’ve even used it to fill festive Mason jars to give as gifts. Here is my recipe for easy Christmas Crock-Pot Chutney along with a few ways to use it.