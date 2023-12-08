These Mini Mincemeat Pies are a modern version of the classic dessert

Mincemeat pie, also called minced pie or Christmas pie, dates all the way back to medieval England. The original recipe contained dried fruit, nuts and beef or venison all baked in a pie dough. The flaky crust was made from suet, which is the fat taken from around the kidneys of a cow or sheep. Nowadays, the up-to-date or modern recipes for mincemeat pies (thankfully) use vegetable shortening in place of the suet in the dough. Also, in many of the newer recipes the filling does not contain any meat, making this an easy dessert to convert into a completely plant-based dish with a vegan pie dough. The Christmas Crock-Pot Chutney can be used as the filling as it has many of the same flavors found in a traditional mincemeat. I top the pies with a little chopped pecans to give more texture and flavor.

Yields 6 mini pies