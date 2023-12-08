This easy recipe is so delicious and versatile, and the best part is that the slow cooker does most of the work. After just a few minutes of chopping and mixing, simply place all the ingredients into your Crock-Pot and hours later? Voila, homemade chutney. An added bonus is that the chutney will fill your kitchen with all of the sweet scents of the holidays as it simmers. Best yet, this chutney is all natural, gluten-free and plant-based, making it appealing to the masses.

Yields 6 cups

6 cups sliced Granny Smith apples

Zest and juice of 1 large orange

½ cup raisins

½ cup dried cranberries

1 cup chopped dried apricots

1 cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cardamom

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon curry powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 cups apple juice or

cranberry juice

¼ cup cornstarch

Place the sliced apples, orange zest and dried fruits into a slow cooker, and set to high. In a mixing bowl, blend together the brown sugar, salt and spices. Pour the blended sugar mixture into the slow cooker with the fruit. In a large measuring cup, whisk together the juice from the orange, apple cider vinegar, the apple or cranberry juice and cornstarch until the cornstarch is dissolved. Pour the juice mixture into the slow cooker, and stir until everything is well blended. Cover and cook on high for 2 to 3 hours. Once the mixture has begun to boil, reduce the heat to low and continue cooking an additional 2 to 3 hours or until the mixture has thickened and the apples have cooked down. Turn off the slow cooker and remove from the base to allow the chutney to cool. Once the chutney has cooled, divide into containers with an airtight lid and place in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

This article was originally published in the December 2023 issue of 225 magazine.