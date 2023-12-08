How to make Vegan Pie Dough that tastes just like the original

The result of this plant-based pie crust is remarkably similar to my family’s version, and, quite honestly, it is every bit as tender and delicious as its non-vegan counterpart. I only had to make two adjustments. I replaced the butter and shortening in the original recipe with vegan butter. Just like for a traditional pie dough, the vegan butter must be cold to help the crust achieve the proper layers and flakiness. I also adjusted the way in which I rolled out the dough. I found that folding the dough into thirds when rolling it out also helped to create better layers in this vegan version.
Yields 2 (9-inch) pie crusts
10 tablespoons cold vegan butter
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon superfine sugar
1/3 to ½ cup ice water
Cut the cold vegan butter into small pieces and place them into the freezer for 30 minutes.
Sift the flour, salt and sugar together in a large mixing bowl.
Use a pastry cutter to cut the cold vegan butter pieces into the flour mixture until it resembles wet sand.
Pour the ice water a little at a time into the flour mixture and use a wooden spoon to bring the dough together to form a ball.
Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and place in the fridge to chill for 30 to 40 minutes.
Sprinkle a clean work surface with a little dusting of flour, remove the dough from the fridge and unwrap it.
Cut the dough into 2 pieces and gently roll one piece into a rectangle. Fold the dough in thirds and gently roll it out again to form a rectangle. Fold the dough into thirds a second time and then cover and place it back in the fridge.
Repeat this process with the second piece of dough. Keep the dough chilled until you are ready to make your pies. This dough can last for up to 2 days in the fridge and can be frozen for up to 1 month.
This article was originally published in the December 2023 issue of 225 magazine.