How to make Vegan Pie Dough that tastes just like the original

In November 2022, I wrote several recipes that centered around my family’s favorite pie crust. This month, I’ve adapted my original recipe to make a vegan version and continue on the plant-based holiday food theme 225 ran ahead of Thanksgiving.

The result of this plant-based pie crust is remarkably similar to my family’s version, and, quite honestly, it is every bit as tender and delicious as its non-vegan counterpart. I only had to make two adjustments. I replaced the butter and shortening in the original recipe with vegan butter. Just like for a traditional pie dough, the vegan butter must be cold to help the crust achieve the proper layers and flakiness. I also adjusted the way in which I rolled out the dough. I found that folding the dough into thirds when rolling it out also helped to create better layers in this vegan version.