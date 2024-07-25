This article was originally published in July 2023. It has been updated.

With Louisiana’s record-breaking hot summers, reaching for something cool to drink feels like second nature. One of the best antidotes to the heat is a frozen drink.

A number of frozen cocktails in Baton Rouge have just the right mix of everything that takes the edge off. The chilling blended ice radiates down your throat, and the alcohol gives the drinks just the right kick to accompany the fruity flavors. Here are some frozen cocktails to try in the Capital City this summer.

The Frose/Dreamsicle Swirl at Mid City Beer Garden

This Government Street indoor-outdoor eatery and drinkery may have “beer” in its name, but it serves up some mean cocktails, too—its frozen versions are ideal for al fresco diners in the summer months. The fruity blend of the Frose/Dreamsicle Swirl combines Mid City Beer Garden’s two popular frozen options so drinkers don’t have to choose. The frose brings flavors of fresh lemons and sweet strawberry, while the dreamsicle adds a tangy kick. Swirled all together, it’s a blast from the past in alcoholic form.

Frozen French 75 at Rocca Pizzeria

Rocca’s Frozen French 75 is a lemony gin and sparkling wine concoction that takes that frozen lemonade you had as a kid to a whole new level.

Frozen House Margarita at Superior Grill

Superior Grill’s famous House Margarita packs a punch that has made it a longtime obsession for locals. Its Tijuana tequila and lime taste great, but the best part is the price during the restaurant’s lively happy hours.

Vodka Freeze at Bistro Byronz

The Vodka Freeze is like a classic lemon-lime slushy with an extra kick. This drink is for those who are more into citrus than alcohol. For those who like their drinks a bit stronger, add more vodka or even strawberry and orange options. This drink is available at all Byronz locations and changes in color and design to match the seasons.

Frozen Espresso Martini at Solera

The espresso martini is one of the trendiest drinks of the moment—and not just because of that summer Sabrina Carpenter jam—so it only makes sense that frozen versions have been popping up around town this summer. Solera’s take includes a jolt of rich espresso and is topped with three coffee beans for good luck. It’s a combination that goes down easy.