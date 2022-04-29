A tour of the Capital Region’s distilleries and breweries

1. Tin Roof Brewing Company

1624 Wyoming St.

tinroofbeer.com

There are all sorts of reasons to stop by Tin Roof, Baton Rouge’s first and largest craft brewery located in a hip warehouse off Nicholson Drive. Belly up to the tap room bar and sip the latest creation on draft, hear live music, sample tasty food truck fare and get your ohm on with outdoor yoga.

2. Rally Cap Brewing Company

11212 Pennywood Ave.

rallycapbrewing.com

Rally Cap’s sports-themed brewery and tap room features an evolving line-up of signature craft beers on tap. Sample pale ales, IPAs, stouts and a variety of sours made with different fruits. It is kid- and pet-friendly and features regular live music and trivia nights.

3. Gilla Brewing Company

13025 Highway 44, Gonzales

gillabrewingco.com

Founded by home brewers and craft beer enthusiasts, Gilla is Ascension Parish’s first brewery, specializing in New England-style IPAs, fruity sours, pastry stouts and traditional ales and lagers. Sample these creations, as well as frozen cocktails and guest beers.

4. Cypress Coast Brewing Company

5643 Government St.

cypresscoastbrewing.com

Located in the same strip mall that holds Gov’t Taco, Cypress Coast features cleverly named beers in a quaint setting, each produced by the team of homebrewers who opened the enterprise in 2020. Try the “Oops I Wit it Again,” a crisp wheat beer served by draught or crowler. Bottoms up!

5. Le Chien Brewing Company

101 S. Hummell St., Denham Springs

lechienbeer.com

This family-owned microbrewery in downtown Denham Springs has become a favorite among locals, featuring corn hole, trivia night, running club meet-ups, live music and even a traveling petting zoo. Sumptuous options like the hoppy West Coast IPA pair beautifully with savory and sweet pastries from the onsite food truck, Pie-Eyed Hand Pies.

6. Istrouma Brewing Company

5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel

sugarfarmsla.com/beer/menu/istrouma-beers

There’s a lot going on at this multipurpose brewery in St. Gabriel. Located on a working farm, Istrouma Brewing’s taproom features offbeat options like the Forbidden Fruit, a barley wine beer infused with figs, and the Tuxedo Stout, redolent with coconut. Pair your beer sampling with a tour of the farm, a bite to eat and some outdoor games.

7. Laissez Versez

14141 Airline Highway, Building 3, Suite U

lvdistillery.com

Translated as “let it pour,” Laissez Versez specializes in distilled whiskey and flavored liqueurs, including blueberry, coconut, wedding cake and more. Learn how these spirits are made on tours of the facility, or pick up the selections at a number of regional stores.

8. Sugarfield Spirits Co.

481 W. Eastbank St., Gonzales

sugarfieldspiritsla.com

Quickly making a name for itself, Sugarfield Spirits produces vodka, rum, gin, bourbon and a variety of liqueurs flavored with local ingredients. Stop in for a tour, and keep your eyes peeled for Sugarfield Spirits around town. The distillery is partnering with a number of restaurants, like the new Juban’s, to showcase its products. It teamed up with Matador Vodka, the city’s first Black-owned sugarcane vodka brand, to make spirits.

9. Three Roll Estate

760 St. Phillip St.

threeroll.com

Located in downtown Baton Rouge next door to 13th Gate, Three Roll is part of the recent movement to reclaim Louisiana’s legacy as a rum producer. Using sugar cane grown on its sister property, Alma Plantation, the estate producer’s variety of rums—including hard-to-find, rustic rhum agricole—and vodka are available for sampling in its hip tasting room.

10. Baton Rouge Distilling

11616 Industriplex Blvd., Suite 21

batonrougedistilling.com

Rolling out small-batch strawberry brandy since 2016, Baton Rouge Distilling is the brainchild of a husband and wife team who love travel and sipping fine brandies. Along with fruit brandies, the small facility produces rye and bourbon. Check its social media for tours and tasting opportunities.

This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of 225 magazine.