A guide to holiday pies at home, for sweet and savory tastes alike

Thanksgiving is the time for us to get together with extended family and friends of all generations, to gather around the table, share in a meal and give thanks. Some of my favorite memories of Thanksgiving happen well before the actual meal and during the meal prep. Like so many of us, several dishes (pies in particular) come from recipes that have been passed down in my family for generations. I love looking at all of the old, handwritten recipes my mother has in her recipe box, which she’s had since 1965. We make the same recipes her mother and grandmother had always made for Thanksgiving. Over the years, we have also created some newer, more updated recipes that now are as much a part of our Thanksgiving table as the old ones. This month I wanted to share some of my family’s favorite holiday pies—and online, you’ll find some family favorites from some of the 225 staff in the Nov. 21 edition of 225 Daily, as well. We hope some of our favorites will become yours. From our families to yours, happy Thanksgiving!

On the menu