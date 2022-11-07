Ditch the canned pumpkin. Here’s how to make a Fresh Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie is the cornerstone of the Thanksgiving dessert table. More than 50 million pumpkin pies are consumed during Thanksgiving each year, according to news reports, and Americans buy nearly 483,000 pounds of pumpkin for the holiday.

I love a good shortcut, so in the past I always went for the all-natural canned pumpkin puree when making pie—and it works deliciously. When developing this year’s recipe, though, I decided to challenge myself to go all out and try my hand at using a fresh, roasted baking pumpkin.

It took a little longer than using canned pumpkin, but the result was totally worth it.