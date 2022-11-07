This single-serving Turkey Pot Pie is a great way to repurpose Thanksgiving leftovers

Turkey pot pie is one of my favorite comfort meals. It’s full of flavor and easy to make, and is also a great way to repurpose any leftover turkey after Thanksgiving. This recipe makes one (9-inch) pie, but I also like making the pot pies in smaller pie pans for single or two-person servings. (Simply divide the dough into smaller portions to fit the correct size of the pie pans, and then freeze to keep on hand for a quick dinner on a busy night.) This pot pie recipe works year-round using a roasted chicken in place of turkey, too.

Servings: 6

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons flour

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped carrots

1⁄3 cup chopped onions

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon Herbs de Provence

3 cups turkey or chicken broth

3 cups cooked turkey

2 (9-inch) pie crusts

Heat the butter and oil over medium heat. Add in the flour. Cook the roux over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes or until it becomes golden brown in color.

Add in the celery, carrots, onions, salt, pepper and Herbs de Provence. Continue sauteing for another 2 to 3 minutes, or until the vegetables are becoming soft.

Slowly pour in the broth and stir until smooth. Continue cooking and stirring until the mixture thickens and coats the back of the spoon. Fold in the 3 cups of turkey and remove it for the heat. Allow the mixture to cool before filling the pie crust.

While the filling cools, heat the oven to 375 degrees. Sprinkle a little flour on a work surface and roll half of the pie dough to fit in the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate. Press the dough into the pie plate, crimping the edges to help secure the crust. Prebake the crust for 5 to 6 minutes.

Remove it from the oven. Pour the filling into the prebaked crust. Place the second half of the pie dough on the floured surface. Roll it out to 10 inches in diameter and lay it over the top of the filling. Crimp the edges of the top layer to seal the pie. Use a knife to cut a few slits in the top of the dough to help it vent as it bakes.