Not a fan of pumpkin pie? This Dark Chocolate Pie is the perfect holiday pie alternative

My husband’s grandmother from Bay City, Texas, was known for her chocolate pies. She always made them for him and his siblings growing up, and they were the family’s favorite holiday dessert. When our kids were younger, we spent many Thanksgivings in Texas with my husband’s family. Those traditional chocolate pies quickly became my children’s favorite, as well. Once our daughter Maggie got older, she began experimenting with her own version of a chocolate pie. She has perfected her own version of a deep, dark chocolate pie, and it is no surprise her dark chocolate pie has become a new family favorite. The secret to her decadent, creamy dark chocolate pie is a blend of good-quality chocolates. She starts using Hershey’s Cocoa Special Dark Powder and then adds in both semisweet and 60% dark chocolate bars. The result is a rich chocolate pie—the perfect chocolate addition to any dessert table.

Servings: Yields 1 (9-inch) pie