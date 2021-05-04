Celebrate mom with a brunch spread featuring the savory Croque Madame

May is a time to honor our mothers. Now more than ever, we like to take every opportunity to celebrate the ones we love—whatever the occasion!

Recipe writer Tracey Koch themed this month’s recipes around celebrating moms and the fun family trips we all remember. While we may not be able to travel as much as we would like at the moment, Tracey created a menu for mom that will whisk you away to a classic French bistro.

She crafted a luncheon menu that starts with a French 75 cocktail and ends with a show-stopping sweet pastry, the Napoleon.