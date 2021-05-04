Croque Madame and Spring Greens with French Vinaigrette

FOR THE BECHAMEL

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup whole or 2% milk

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch of pepper

Pinch of fresh grated nutmeg

1. In a small heavy saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and stir the mixture over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes.

2. Slowly whisk in the milk. Continue whisking until smooth. Switch to a wooden spoon and continue mixing over medium heat until the sauce thickens and coats the back of the spoon.

3. Turn off the heat and season the sauce with the salt, pepper and nutmeg. Set the sauce aside while you assemble the Croque Madames.

ASSEMBLY

Dijon mustard

12 slices hearty sandwich bread (we recommend a

sliced French boule

from Whole Foods)

1½ pounds good-quality deli ham

6 thin slices Swiss or Gruyere cheese

Bechamel sauce

Butter

6 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Heat the broiler and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Spread a little Dijon mustard over 6 slices of the bread. Place 4 to 5 slices of the ham on top of each piece of bread followed by a piece of cheese.

3. Smear a thin layer of bechamel over the remaining slices of bread and place them on top to close the sandwiches. (Note: Save some sauce for step 5!)

4. Heat the butter in a large skillet and, working in batches, grill the sandwiches. Add a little more butter as you go if the skillet gets too dry.

5. Transfer the Croque Madames to the lined baking sheet and spread the tops with 1 tablespoon each of the remaining bechamel.

6. Place them under the broiler until the tops are golden and bubbly. Turn off the broiler and leave them in the oven to stay warm.

7. In a separate skillet, heat a little more butter. Add the eggs, 2 or three at a time, and fry them until the whites are totally set but the yolks are still a little runny.

8. Sprinkle the fried eggs with a little salt and pepper. Use a spatula to place them on top of each Croque Madame. Serve immediately.

Spring Greens with French Vinaigrette

Because the Croque Madame is such a hefty sandwich, we like to serve it with a light green salad to help cut the richness of the cheese and cream sauce. The vinaigrette provides bright and tart flavors from the lemon juice and red wine vinegar with the more savory notes of the Dijon mustard and shallots.

Servings: 6

2 tablespoons minced shallots

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon fresh ground

black pepper

½ cup olive oil

8 to 10 ounces spring green mix

1. Place the minced shallots into a small mixing bowl.

2. Whisk in the vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper until well combined.

3. Continue mixing as you slowly add the olive oil until everything is incorporated.

4. Chill the dressing until you are ready to serve. Toss it over the spring greens.

This article was originally published in the May 2021 issue of 225 magazine.