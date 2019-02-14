In honor of this Sunday’s Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade, where local dogs get to strut their stuff on the downtown streets, we’re also giving a shoutout to the Baton Rouge restaurants and bars that celebrate Fido as well, allowing patrons to bring their dogs onto the patio. Some even offer up treats and water bowls for your pets, too.

Read on for our list of some of the best pet-friendly restaurants and bars in Baton Rouge, as seen in our pet-focused February issue.