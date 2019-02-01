×

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at these Baton Rouge restaurants, which allow dogs in their outdoor seating areas

Barcadia
3347 Highland Road
barcadiabars.com

Bengal Tap Room
421 Third St.
Find Bengal Tap Room on Facebook

Bistro Byronz
5412 Government St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court
bistrobyronz.com

Brew Ha-Ha
711 Jefferson Highway, #2A
brewhahabr.com

The Bulldog Baton Rouge
4385 Perkins Road
bulldog-batonrouge.draftfreak.com

Caliente Mexican Craving
1072 W. Lee Drive
calientemexicancraving.com

CC’s Coffee House
Multiple locations
ccscoffee.com

The Chimes East
10870 Coursey Blvd.
thechimes.com

City Pork Brasserie & Bar
7327 Jefferson Highway
citypork.com

Curbside
4158 Government St.
curbside-burgers.com

District Donuts Sliders and Brew
7415 Corporate Blvd.
districtdonuts.com

Fat Cow
4350 Highland Road, Suite B1
fatcowburgers.com

Frankie’s Dawg House
2318 Cedardale Ave.
frankiesdawghouse.com

George‘s
Multiple locations
georgesbr.com

Highland Coffees
3350 Highland Road
highlandcoffeesbr.com

Ivar‘s
2954 Perkins Road
ivarssportsbar.com

Jabby’s Pizza
18303 Old Perkins Road
jabbyspizza.com

Jason’s Deli
2531 Citiplace Court
jasonsdeli.com

La Divina Italian Café
3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360
ladivinagelateria.com

The Londoner Pub
4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
londonerbr.com

Louie’s Cafe
3322 Lake St.
louiescafe.org

Mestizo
2323 Acadian Thruway
mestizorestaurant.com

Poke City
9837 Bluebonnet Blvd.
pokecitybr.com

Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave., Suite A
oliveortwistbr.com

The Annex at Kalurah St. Grill
2857 Perkins Road
kalurahstreetgrill.com

The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Road
theoverpassmerchant.com

Red Zeppelin Pizza
4395 Perkins Road
redzeppelinpizza.com

Rita’s Italian Ice
1082 W. Lee Drive
ritasice.com

Ruby Slipper Cafe
3535 Perkins Road
therubyslippercafe.net

Sammy’s Grill
8635 Highland Road
sammysgrill.com

Southern Craft Brewing Co.
14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J
socraftbeer.com

Southfin Southern Poké
4321 Perkins Road
southfinpoke.com

Starbucks
Multiple locations
starbucks.com

Superior Grill
7333 Highland Road
highland.superiorgrill.com

Tin Roof Brewing Co.
1624 Wyoming St.
tinroofbeer.com

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
Multiple locations
walk-ons.com

Whole Foods
7529 Corporate Blvd.
wholefoodsmarket.com

Willie’s Restaurant & Bar
11260 Coursey Blvd.
williesbr.com

Yvette Marie’s Cafe
1857 Government St.
bonannos.com/yvette-maries-cafe-2

Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More
3155 Perkins Road
Find Zippy’s on Facebook

Zoe’s Kitche
Multiple locations
zoeskitchen.com

What other dog-friendly restaurants and bars do you hang at? Tell us in the comments at 225batonrouge.com.

Click here to read more from our February Pet Issue.

This article was originally published in the February 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.

