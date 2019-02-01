Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at these Baton Rouge restaurants, which allow dogs in their outdoor seating areas

Barcadia
3347 Highland Road
barcadiabars.com
Bengal Tap Room
421 Third St.
Find Bengal Tap Room on Facebook
Bistro Byronz
5412 Government St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court
bistrobyronz.com
Brew Ha-Ha
711 Jefferson Highway, #2A
brewhahabr.com
The Bulldog Baton Rouge
4385 Perkins Road
bulldog-batonrouge.draftfreak.com
Caliente Mexican Craving
1072 W. Lee Drive
calientemexicancraving.com
CC’s Coffee House
Multiple locations
ccscoffee.com
The Chimes East
10870 Coursey Blvd.
thechimes.com
City Pork Brasserie & Bar
7327 Jefferson Highway
citypork.com
Curbside
4158 Government St.
curbside-burgers.com
District Donuts Sliders and Brew
7415 Corporate Blvd.
districtdonuts.com
Fat Cow
4350 Highland Road, Suite B1
fatcowburgers.com
Frankie’s Dawg House
2318 Cedardale Ave.
frankiesdawghouse.com
George‘s
Multiple locations
georgesbr.com
Highland Coffees
3350 Highland Road
highlandcoffeesbr.com
Ivar‘s
2954 Perkins Road
ivarssportsbar.com
Jabby’s Pizza
18303 Old Perkins Road
jabbyspizza.com
Jason’s Deli
2531 Citiplace Court
jasonsdeli.com
La Divina Italian Café
3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360
ladivinagelateria.com
The Londoner Pub
4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
londonerbr.com
Louie’s Cafe
3322 Lake St.
louiescafe.org
Mestizo
2323 Acadian Thruway
mestizorestaurant.com
Poke City
9837 Bluebonnet Blvd.
pokecitybr.com
Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave., Suite A
oliveortwistbr.com
The Annex at Kalurah St. Grill
2857 Perkins Road
kalurahstreetgrill.com
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Road
theoverpassmerchant.com
Red Zeppelin Pizza
4395 Perkins Road
redzeppelinpizza.com
Rita’s Italian Ice
1082 W. Lee Drive
ritasice.com
Ruby Slipper Cafe
3535 Perkins Road
therubyslippercafe.net
Sammy’s Grill
8635 Highland Road
sammysgrill.com
Southern Craft Brewing Co.
14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J
socraftbeer.com
Southfin Southern Poké
4321 Perkins Road
southfinpoke.com
Starbucks
Multiple locations
starbucks.com
Superior Grill
7333 Highland Road
highland.superiorgrill.com
Tin Roof Brewing Co.
1624 Wyoming St.
tinroofbeer.com
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
Multiple locations
walk-ons.com
Whole Foods
7529 Corporate Blvd.
wholefoodsmarket.com
Willie’s Restaurant & Bar
11260 Coursey Blvd.
williesbr.com
Yvette Marie’s Cafe
1857 Government St.
bonannos.com/yvette-maries-cafe-2
Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More
3155 Perkins Road
Find Zippy’s on Facebook
Zoe’s Kitche
Multiple locations
zoeskitchen.com
What other dog-friendly restaurants and bars do you hang at? Tell us in the comments at 225batonrouge.com.
This article was originally published in the February 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.
