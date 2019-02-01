×

Your 2019 guide to adopting and caring for a furry friend in Baton Rouge

GIMME SHELTER

Local rescues and LSU collaborate to save the lives of more homeless animals than ever

RESCUE ME

Where to find your new pet

PET PAMPERING

A few cool services for your favorite pups and kitties

PATIOS FRIENDLY TO PUPS

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at these Baton Rouge restaurants, which allow dogs in their outdoor seating areas

PUPS ON PARADE

The CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts celebrates with its ‘roaring’ 20th anniversary this season

FURRY AND FASHIONABLE

No, that onesie’s not for a baby—but it will keep your pet warm and stylish

MAKING WAVES

It’s not easy being famous, but local pet influencers sure make it look fun

These articles were originally published in the February 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.

