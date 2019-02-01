Your 2019 guide to adopting and caring for a furry friend in Baton Rouge

GIMME SHELTER
Local rescues and LSU collaborate to save the lives of more homeless animals than ever
RESCUE ME
PET PAMPERING
A few cool services for your favorite pups and kitties
PATIOS FRIENDLY TO PUPS
Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at these Baton Rouge restaurants, which allow dogs in their outdoor seating areas
PUPS ON PARADE
The CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts celebrates with its ‘roaring’ 20th anniversary this season
FURRY AND FASHIONABLE
No, that onesie’s not for a baby—but it will keep your pet warm and stylish
MAKING WAVES
It’s not easy being famous, but local pet influencers sure make it look fun
These articles were originally published in the February 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.
