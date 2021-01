There’s nothing Cameron Jackson can’t accomplish when he sets his mind to it.

The 25-year-old is the president and CEO of Millennial Park, Baton Rouge’s first shipping container park. After opening in the summer of 2020, the open-air eatery has quickly become a hub for the community.

Besides providing tasty food from different cultures on the Florida Boulevard corridor and even a space for drive-in movie nights, Millennial Park also strives to help its neighbors.