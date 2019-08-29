As many with many fall weekends in Baton Rouge, many of this weekend's events revolve around LSU football. Photo courtesy LSU Athletics

Get the first taste of tailgating Thursday at Calandro’s Supermarket

Can’t wait for tailgating season? Well, you won’t have to. This Thursday, Aug. 29, the Perkins Road location of Calandro’s Supermarket is hosting a preseason tailgate 5-8 p.m. There will be free food and drink samples, including whiskey and beer. Matt Moscona of “After Further Review” and local celebrity foodie Jay Ducote will also be attending, with Ducote greeting guests 5-6 p.m.

Calandro’s Perkins Road is at 12732 Perkins Road.

Fall beers are ready and waiting Friday at Tin Roof’s football season celebration

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is hosting a kickoff party this Friday, Aug. 30, 6-10 p.m. To start the football season off, two fall seasonal brews, the Bayou Bengal Lager and the Halftime Haze IPA, will be unveiled and available to order at the tap room. There’s also going to be barbecue, live music and giveaways—everything you need to get in the mood for a great football season.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Celebrate The Basin Music Hall’s opening night Friday

Parish County Line will take the stage at the new The Basin Music Hall on Third Street downtown as part of a grand opening celebration. The new music venue occupies the former Club 1913, and plans to feature national, regional and local acts on its stage as well as space on two floors for parties.

Doors open for the Parish County Line show at 7 p.m., and the music venue will be rocking until 2 a.m.

The Basin Music Hall is at 336 Third St.

Bicycling before breakfast will be perfect for high achievers Saturday

Are you the ride-or-die type but also love breakfast? If so, BRBC Labor Day Lakes & Riverbend Ride offers the perfect opportunity. The Baton Rouge Bike Club is having a breakfast and bike session Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30-10:30 a.m., starting at Perkins Road Community Park and covering more than 30 scenic miles. Breakfast is offered after all the exercising is over. The event is free for members and $15 for the general public.

BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park is at 7122 Perkins Road.

Try all the new restaurants around LSU before and after the game Saturday

It’s been almost 300 days since our last LSU tailgate. Have you been to campus since then?

If not, we’ll catch you up. There are plenty of new restaurants and businesses to check out. Learn about them all in our 225 Dine feature on new restaurants near campus.

And if you need to do some studying before the game, catch up on our Tiger Pride Podcast or Tiger Pride issue.

Enjoy fashion with a side of free pizza at Radio Bar Sunday

Head over to The Radio Bar this Sunday, Sept. 1, for Free Food Sunday! Doors open at 2 p.m., and flatbread pizzas from Flambee Cafe will be served at 3 p.m. There’s also a vintage T-shirt competition, so throw on an oldie but goldie for a chance to win prizes like a Radio Bar T-shirt. The event is for those 21 and older, and there’s no cover—making it the perfect event for those who want to have fun on a Sunday afternoon while sticking to a budget.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St., Ste. B.

Hang with drag queens at The Park Pub & Patio Sunday

Want to get a little sickening? The Park Pub & Patio is hosting a Sunday Social Show Sept. 1, 6 p.m.-midnight, with free general admission. The show features performers Arilyn Roberts and Lady D. Andrews bringing it to the runway. You can reserve a VIP Side Stage Table, which comes with four seats, four drinks and two items from the food menu. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the entertainment will most definitely leave you gagging.

The Park Pub & Patio is at 4619 Bennington Ave.

Cap off the dog days of summer with a pool ‘pawty’ Sunday

It’s not every day you get to bring your dog to a water park. In fact, at Liberty Lagoon it only happens once a year—at BREC’s End of the Summer Dog Pool Pawty. Splash around in the typically humans-only park during one of three sessions. The morning session is for smaller dogs; the afternoon is for bigger dogs; and the late afternoon session is for dogs of all sizes. Space is limited. Find session info and rules here.

The event is $10 per person. BREC’s Liberty Lagoon is at 111 Lobdell Ave.

Get your kid into the kitchen with Labor Day cooking lessons

You have Monday off, so why not an activity like helping the kids learn how to cook? On Monday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the Young Chefs Academy is hosting a Patriotic Day workshop, where kids ages 3-16 can learn how to make baked fries, strawberry sherbet and more. Give them a fun day while you can relax at home!

Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge is at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Ste. E.