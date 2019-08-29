LSU football fans have been waiting for the first home game of the season pretty much since our last home game in November 2018. But in the nearly 300 days since that final fall tailgate, the LSU area has added multiple restaurants, bars and eateries fans can visit while they support the Tigers. Whether you’re heading to Death Valley and looking for a quick bite, or plan to watch the game while eating something tasty, here is a roundup of new places where you can grub down during game day.

The intersection of Burbank and Lee drives

Located about five minutes outside campus, the area around the intersection of Burbank and Lee drives continues to expand with new businesses and eateries.

Atomic Burger

The New-Orleans burger joint opened its second-ever location near Arlington Marketplace in April, bringing gourmet burgers and a strikingly red-themed restaurant to the Red Stick. Brothers Joe and Nick Spitale, who attended LSU in their college years, co-own the restaurant and thought Baton Rouge would be the perfect place for customers to enjoy what Atomic Burger has to offer—burgers, fries and liquid nitrogen-chilled milkshakes.

MID Tap

Beer and football is a match made in heaven for a lot of LSU fans, but MID Tap replaced the 12-pack and brought to Baton Rouge its first-ever self-serve taproom. Customers can enjoy more than 40 self-serve beers, wines and cocktails, all of which are measured by the ounce and tracked on an electronic wristband offered to guests 21 and older.

Unos Dos Tacos and Bayou Boyz

Uno Dos Tacos opened its doors at Arlington Marketplace in March in a space it shares with po-boy and wing restaurant Bayou Boyz. The fast-casual spot serves tacos, quesadillas, nachos, fajitas and more in addition to a variety of drink options.

ICYMI

Arlington Marketplace also houses Rouses, CC’s Coffee House and a variety of dining options.

LSU Nicholson Gateway development

Located right across the street from campus on Nicholson Drive, the Nicholson Gateway Development is a housing complex for upperclassmen and graduate students of LSU. The development is prepared to house around 1,500 students, as well as multiple stores and restaurants open to the public.

The Simple Greek

The Simple Greek, a national chain that made Nicholson Gateway home to its first Louisiana location, promises healthy and wholesome Greek cuisine inspired by the family recipes of founder Marus Lemonis. The eatery is one of the closer-to-campus options for LSU fans tailgating on Saturday, located just across the street from Tiger Stadium.

ICYMI

A Matherne’s Market, as well as chains like Frutta Bowls, Wendy’s, Starbucks and more also opened in this area last year.

LSU North Gates

The LSU North Gates area has been home to some of Baton Rouge’s most notable places, including the “Mothership” of tailgate-friendly restaurants—the historic, original Raising Cane’s. There is a lot of history on the north side of campus, but new developments continue to pop up.

The Chimes’ new rooftop bar

The Chimes has been a staple of the North Gates area for more than 25 years, but 2019 brought a new addition to the restaurant: a rooftop bar. The Chimes is usually packed with football lovers on game days, so the rooftop bar allows more people to join in on the fun and see the glow of Tiger Stadium right from their seats.

Pandan Vietnamese Teahouse and Cafe

Pandan Vietnamese Teahouse and Cafe opened in January on Highland Road in the College Row at Northgate complex. In addition to bubble tea, Pandan offers banh mi sandwiches, pho, Asian chicken salad and poor man’s noodles, a dish named with college students in mind.

ICYMI

City Slice Pints & Pies and Krab Queenz opened in this area last year.

Know of some other new spots in the LSU area worth checking out for food? Let us know in the comments!