Baton Rouge’s food truck scene has been quietly growing during the pandemic—here are 7 new arrivals

Taco Tuesday

Typically parked downtown, this taco spot should be high up on your food truck bucket list. It opened in September 2020 with a menu featuring juicy beef and chicken taco combo plates along with piled-high nachos. Bring your napkins, because things will get messy here—in the best way.

Taco Tuesday is at Third and Main streets. Find more information on its Facebook page.

Cou-Yon’s

This Port Allen staple opened its second Baton Rouge-based food truck in January, and judging by the lines of hungry diners it’s been drawing, locals can’t get enough. The menu includes its popular barbecue plates, but also offers options ranging from crawfish etouffee and shrimp po-boys to stuffed crab shells and chopped beef brisket tacos.

The newest food truck is parked in the Albertson’s parking lot at Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Find more information and hours on the Cou-Yon’s website.

Leroy’s Lip Smack’n Lemonade

It’s getting hot out there, and what’s a better cure for Louisiana heat than lemonade? Your favorite lemonade maker has gone mobile: 14-year old Leroy Hayward III has been serving his delicious refreshments since 2012. During the pandemic, he and his family recently bought a truck to continue service.

You can find more information on Leroy’s Lip Smack’n Lemonade on Instagram at @leroyslemonade, or check out a recent 225 feature on Leroy.

Abu Omar Halal

The Houston-born halal food truck opened its 24th location earlier this month in Baton Rouge. From kabobs and falafel to authentic shawarma, the menu doesn’t disappoint.

Abu Omar Halal is at 12812 Coursey Blvd. Find more information on its website.

Sno Juice (coming soon)

This new snowball stand will be open April 24, serving organic snowballs out of its trailer. With toppings that are mostly healthy—like fruits, berries and nuts—you can enjoy your favorite frozen sweet treat without the guilt.

Sno Juice will be parked at 9166 Perkins Road for its grand opening weekend. Check it out on Instagram, @snojuice.

Chicky Sandos

Last fall, Nashville hot chicken found its way to Baton Rouge in the Chicky Sandos food truck. The owners keep their menu simple, with only a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders and “Chicky fries,” but the flavors are anything but simple.

Keep up with Chicky Sandos on Instagram @chickysandos to see where it’s parked, and check out a recent 225 feature on Chicky Sandos.

Capitol Seafood

It’s hard to turn down good seafood, and Capitol Seafood has some of the most delicious. The food truck, which parks at different locations around Baton Rouge, serves up some Southern favorites, like fried fish, fried soft-shell crab po-boys and steak and cheese po-boys.

Find Capitol Seafood on Instagram at @capitolseafood to find out where it’s parked.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE