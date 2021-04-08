Chicky Sandos food truck brings Nashville-style hot chicken experience

The food truck’s chicken recipe was inspired by Nashville-style hot chicken they’d tasted at restaurants around the country, which they fine-tuned to their personal preferences. They keep the way they brine and fry the chicken a secret, though.

“We had to come up with (a recipe) that we liked that would be a good fit for Baton Rouge,” Vu says. “Everyone loves chicken, so you can’t go wrong.”

Putting the business on wheels rather than at a brick-and-mortar allows them to explore different neighborhoods in Baton Rouge—giving them a feel of where they could open a potential storefront later. Recently, they’ve parked in front of spots ranging from Gilla Brewing Co. in Gonzales to Los Reyes on Coursey Boulevard to Andy’s Frozen Custard on Lee Drive.

The founders hope to help grow in Baton Rouge’s food truck scene overall, and they’ve even been collaborating with other trucks, like Capitol Seafood. Because, as they say, Chicky Sandos is all in to helping the community.

To stay up to date with Chicky Sandos’ route, follow them on Instagram at @chickysandos.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE