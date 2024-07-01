2024 Best of 225 Awards

While some winners claim their titles in landslides, other categories demonstrate why we preach that every. vote. counts. Watch for these illustrations throughout—our cartoon characters champion how the awards continue to evolve.
First-time winner
It’s a big deal to claim the top spot for the first time. Hats off to this group.
Close race
With almost 16,000 people casting votes, it’s wild to think some awards are decided by less than a 1% difference. In fact, one category was tied this year.
New category
Every year when this issue comes out, our inboxes are flooded with suggestions. We hear you—we promise. We’ll surely swap some of the 2024 categories for freshies in 2025. Email [email protected] with category ideas for next year.
Don’t forget the runners up.
OK, so you’ve heard of most of the winners. But have you visited the runners up? There are 288 in this year’s edition—don’t skip them. Think of them as the city’s rising stars and hidden gems. You might find your new favorite spot here and maybe even next year’s winners.