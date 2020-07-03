2020 Best of 225 Awards

Even in a pandemic, you showed local businesses the love.

This year’s Best of 225 Awards are uniquely meaningful. Our online voting period in March fell right at the beginning of Louisiana’s COVID-19 outbreak. At first, we worried readers might be—understandably—too preoccupied by global events to cast votes. But Capital Region residents quickly proved us wrong.

You showed up in near record numbers to put your support behind your favorite shops, restaurants, bars, events and people.

These are your longtime favorites, your rising stars, YOUR picks for the best our city has to offer.

PAST WINNERS

Click the links below to view previous years:

2019 Best of 225

2018 Best of 225

2017 Best of 225

2016 Best of 225

2015 Best of 225

2014 Best of 225

2013 Best of 225