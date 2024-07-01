2024 Best of 225 Awards: People & Entertainment

The Royal Rouge Photography crew has traveled the country for shoots from Kentucky to California. But Bolanos and her team seem to know Baton Rouge best. Golden Mississippi River sunsets and historic downtown landmarks provide dramatic backdrops for stylishly staged wedding, quinceañera, graduation and family portraits. royalrougephotography.com
RUNNERS UP
Jacob Zumo13.27%
Glenn Eymard Photography11.41%
Kimberly Meadowlark7.91%
Laura W. Taylor7.31%
Best Live Music Venue
Chelsea’s Live20.99%
Disco nights, Shrek-themed raves, indie gigs and comedy shows. That’s just another week at Chelsea’s Live. Open since 2022, the music venue’s cool vibes and killer lineups have won the hearts of new fans—and old patrons of its predecessor, Chelsea’s Cafe. chelseaslive.com
RUNNERS UP
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge17.33%
Varsity Theatre16.46%
Manship Theatre15.83%
Beauvoir Park8.58%
Best Performing Arts Group
Theatre Baton Rouge23.47%
From casting call all the way to curtain call, Theatre Baton Rouge’s renditions of shows like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and A Christmas Carol earn its talented casts and crews a spot in the limelight. theatrebr.org
RUNNERS UP
Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra20.92%
Center Stage Performing Arts Academy 13.64%
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre10.98%
Playmakers of Baton Rouge9.88%
Best Local Chef
John “Spike” Graham,Big Jake’s BBQ16.43%
Chef “Spike” is always smoking in the Big Jake’s BBQ kitchen, chasing drool-worthy crusts on tender briskets and sauce-slathered ribs that just fall off the bone. This pitmaster takes things low and slow, but regulars of the St. Gabriel eatery swear it’s worth the wait. Find the restaurant on Facebook
RUNNERS UP
John Folse, Chef John Folse & Co.14.14%
Jim Urdiales, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine11.97%
Chris Motto, Jubans Restaurant and Bar11.38%
Don Bergeron, Bergeron’s City Market8.26%
Best Local Bar or Restaurant to Watch Sports
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux 28.09%
With flat-screen TVs lining every wall, there’s no bad seat in any Walk-On’s. Keep an eye on the big game—and three others—while downing Louisiana-inspired dishes and frosty glasses of beer. walk-ons.com
RUNNERS UP
Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill12.36%
Mid City Beer Garden12.10%
Superior Grill10.35%
Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill7.08%
Best Family-friendly Attraction
Knock Knock Children’s Museum 29.22%
A dance studio? Check. A pint-sized grocery store and a cafe? Knock Knock has that. The museum promotes learning through play with 18 interactive stations suited for kiddos of all ages. Don’t worry, parents—it’s totally OK if you want to get in on the fun, too. knockknockmuseum.org
RUNNERS UP
Mike the Tiger’s Habitat19.64%
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo14.90%
Louisiana Art & Science Museum12.57%
Main Event8.46%
Best Local Place for a Date Night
Gino’s Restaurant 16.59%
Let’s face it, nothing’s more romantic than going in on a shared spaghetti plate Lady and the Tramp-style. And Gino’s—around since 1966—has hosted its fair share of date nights and anniversaries. ginosrestaurant.com
RUNNERS UP
Tsunami12.97%
BLDG 510.66%
DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe10.35%
Supper Club10.00%
Best Local Social Media Influencer
Joey Cavalier, Eat the Boot 24.51%
Don’t scroll through Eat the Boot’s Facebook group on an empty stomach. What started as a space where founder Joey Cavalier and a few friends could share food reviews has morphed into musings from thousands of locals feasting their way through the state. There’s a podcast, too. On second thought, better bring your appetite. eattheboot.com
RUNNERS UP
Mark Belgard, Ascension Parish Department of Memes16.87%
Jordan Basham, Where to Geaux 22516.34%
Mikaela Medica, BR Foodie 2258.86%
Maameefua Koomson8.70%
Best Radio Station
92.7 – KLOVE 15.02%
Listening to the radio is one life hack for making sitting in Baton Rouge traffic more bearable. KLOVE provides a break from pop hits and mundane talk shows with its flow of contemporary Christian music. listen.klove.com
RUNNERS UP
100.7 – The Tiger13.50%
98.1 – Eagle11.27%
103.3 – Classic Hits10.52%
102.5 – WFMF 10.07%
Best Radio Personality
Big D & Bubba25.89%
This well-known country radio duo met in Baton Rouge at a station where Big D hosted a morning show and Bubba worked afternoons. Today, they host a talk show together that is syndicated on stations around the country, including 100.7 – The Tiger. bigdandbubba.com
RUNNERS UP
Murphy, Sam & Jodi23.58%
Matt Moscona14.97%
T-Bob Hebert13.52%
Kool DJ SupaMike10.54%
Best Local News Personality
Kiran Chawla, Unfiltered With Kiran 51.23%
If there’s a hot news scoop, odds are Kiran Chawla already knows all about it. Unfiltered With Kiran tackles hard-hitting topics, from local crime to politics, on its website, podcast, social media pages and YouTube channel. unfilteredwithkiran.com
RUNNERS UP
Sylvia Weatherspoon, WBRZ10.58%
Jay Grymes, WAFB7.38%
Jacques Doucet, WAFB5.34%
Greg Meriwether, WAFB4.85%
This article was originally published in the July 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.