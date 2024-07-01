2024 Best of 225 Awards: People & Entertainment

Jacob Zumo 13.27%

Glenn Eymard Photography 11.41%

Kimberly Meadowlark 7.91%

Laura W. Taylor 7.31%

Best Live Music Venue

Chelsea’s Live 20.99%

Disco nights, Shrek-themed raves, indie gigs and comedy shows. That’s just another week at Chelsea’s Live. Open since 2022, the music venue’s cool vibes and killer lineups have won the hearts of new fans—and old patrons of its predecessor, Chelsea’s Cafe. chelseaslive.com

RUNNERS UP

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge 17.33%

Varsity Theatre 16.46%

Manship Theatre 15.83%

Beauvoir Park 8.58%

Best Performing Arts Group

Theatre Baton Rouge 23.47%

From casting call all the way to curtain call, Theatre Baton Rouge’s renditions of shows like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and A Christmas Carol earn its talented casts and crews a spot in the limelight. theatrebr.org

RUNNERS UP

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra 20.92%

Center Stage Performing Arts Academy 13.64%

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre 10.98%

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 9.88%

Best Local Chef

John “Spike” Graham, Big Jake’s BBQ 16.43%

Chef “Spike” is always smoking in the Big Jake’s BBQ kitchen, chasing drool-worthy crusts on tender briskets and sauce-slathered ribs that just fall off the bone. This pitmaster takes things low and slow, but regulars of the St. Gabriel eatery swear it’s worth the wait. Find the restaurant on Facebook

RUNNERS UP

John Folse, Chef John Folse & Co. 14.14%

Jim Urdiales, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine 11.97%

Chris Motto, Jubans Restaurant and Bar 11.38%

Don Bergeron, Bergeron’s City Market 8.26%

Best Local Bar or Restaurant to Watch Sports

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux 28.09%

With flat-screen TVs lining every wall, there’s no bad seat in any Walk-On’s. Keep an eye on the big game—and three others—while downing Louisiana-inspired dishes and frosty glasses of beer. walk-ons.com

RUNNERS UP

Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill 12.36%

Mid City Beer Garden 12.10%

Superior Grill 10.35%

Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill 7.08%

Best Family-friendly Attraction

Knock Knock Children’s Museum 29.22%

A dance studio? Check. A pint-sized grocery store and a cafe? Knock Knock has that. The museum promotes learning through play with 18 interactive stations suited for kiddos of all ages. Don’t worry, parents—it’s totally OK if you want to get in on the fun, too. knockknockmuseum.org

RUNNERS UP

Mike the Tiger’s Habitat 19.64%

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo 14.90%

Louisiana Art & Science Museum 12.57%

Main Event 8.46%

Best Local Place for a Date Night

Gino’s Restaurant 16.59%

Let’s face it, nothing’s more romantic than going in on a shared spaghetti plate Lady and the Tramp-style. And Gino’s—around since 1966—has hosted its fair share of date nights and anniversaries. ginosrestaurant.com

RUNNERS UP

Tsunami 12.97%

BLDG 5 10.66%

DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe 10.35%

Supper Club 10.00%

Best Local Social Media Influencer

Joey Cavalier, Eat the Boot 24.51%

Don’t scroll through Eat the Boot’s Facebook group on an empty stomach. What started as a space where founder Joey Cavalier and a few friends could share food reviews has morphed into musings from thousands of locals feasting their way through the state. There’s a podcast, too. On second thought, better bring your appetite. eattheboot.com

RUNNERS UP

Mark Belgard, Ascension Parish Department of Memes 16.87%

Jordan Basham, Where to Geaux 225 16.34%

Mikaela Medica, BR Foodie 225 8.86%

Maameefua Koomson 8.70%

Best Radio Station

92.7 – KLOVE 15.02%

Listening to the radio is one life hack for making sitting in Baton Rouge traffic more bearable. KLOVE provides a break from pop hits and mundane talk shows with its flow of contemporary Christian music. listen.klove.com

RUNNERS UP

100.7 – The Tiger 13.50%

98.1 – Eagle 11.27%

103.3 – Classic Hits 10.52%

102.5 – WFMF 10.07%

Best Radio Personality

Big D & Bubba 25.89%

This well-known country radio duo met in Baton Rouge at a station where Big D hosted a morning show and Bubba worked afternoons. Today, they host a talk show together that is syndicated on stations around the country, including 100.7 – The Tiger. bigdandbubba.com

RUNNERS UP

Murphy, Sam & Jodi 23.58%

Matt Moscona 14.97%

T-Bob Hebert 13.52%

Kool DJ SupaMike 10.54%

Best Local News Personality

Kiran Chawla, Unfiltered With Kiran 51.23%

If there’s a hot news scoop, odds are Kiran Chawla already knows all about it. Unfiltered With Kiran tackles hard-hitting topics, from local crime to politics, on its website, podcast, social media pages and YouTube channel. unfilteredwithkiran.com

RUNNERS UP

Sylvia Weatherspoon, WBRZ 10.58%

Jay Grymes, WAFB 7.38%

Jacques Doucet, WAFB 5.34%

Greg Meriwether, WAFB 4.85%

This article was originally published in the July 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.