2021 BEST OF 225 AWARDS

Even after 16 years, the Best of 225 Awards keep growing.

Capital Region residents impressed us this spring with their highest-ever voter turnout. More than 13,000 of you cast 263,410 votes on this year’s ballot at 225batonrouge.com. And it was all in an effort to support our city’s shops, restaurants, bars, events and people. This annual edition is dedicated to—and essentially produced by—Baton Rougeans. The 68 winners and runners-up on the following pages were nominated, championed and chosen by you.

Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees, runners up and winners. Most of all, thank you, 225 readers, for a glimpse at how you see our city in 2021. This issue wouldn’t exist without you.