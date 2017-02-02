Where Baton Rouge makers are finding their supplies

Photos by Allie Appel.

Makers are on the rise in Baton Rouge, giving more people the chance to shop locally for handcrafted goods. But what about sourcing the supplies you need to do your own crafting? If you’d rather skip the big chain stores, plenty of small businesses in the Capital City have the tools and materials you need to join the burgeoning maker movement.

Co-op Bookstore

3960 Burbank Drive

coopbookstore.com

Just off LSU’s campus, Co-op isn’t just for art students. The family-owned bookstore carries everything you need for painting, watercolor, charcoal and drawing projects, plus sculpting and ceramic tools, too.

Party Time

3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.

partytimebr.com

In the realm of edible crafts, Party Time carries aisles of cake-decorating necessities, from tubs of fondant to spreaders and smoothers to hundreds of piping tips. It also has you covered for cookie and cupcake decorating, plus all the boxes you need to pack up your delicious creations.

My Sewing Shoppe

7630 Old Hammond Highway

mysewingshoppebernina.com

If you’re into embroidery, cross-stitching, clothes-making or any kind of needle art, My Sewing Shoppe has your supplies, plus regular classes to help you hone your skills.

Knits by Nana

7612 Old Hammond Highway

knitsbynana.com

Weavers, knitters and crocheters in Baton Rouge can score textiles ranging from low-dollar basics to lush, luxury yarns at this knittery and yarn shop, which carries more than a dozen brands of yarn and an assortment of needles.

This article was originally published in the February 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.