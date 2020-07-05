Tie-dye is making a comeback. Here’s where to shop these nostalgic colorful pieces locally

Did you ever make tie-dye clothing as a child? During summer camp, classes and after-school programs, tie-dying a big white T-shirt was the quintessential childhood craft project. This year, tie-dying clothing is more than a fun children’s activity. It’s fashion. Local boutiques are selling everything from Mardi Gras-hued tie-dye tops to chic tie-dye kimono wraps. Add some of these fun, fresh and colorful tie-dye staples to your wardrobe this summer.