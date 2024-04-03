What are Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, bars and boutiques? Best of 225 voting ends today

It’s last call, y’all. Voting for this year’s Best of 225 Awards ends today, April 3, just before midnight. Make your picks for the city’s Best Crawfish, Best Martinis, Best Local Fine Dining Restaurant and much more. Fill out the ballot before the contest concludes.

Your write-in nominations earlier this year determined who is on the final ballot in more than 70 categories. Read our Frequently Asked Questions to find out more about how the nominees were determined, and how and when the 2024 winners will be revealed.

Are you a 2024 nominee? Congrats! Download our official graphics to make your final push for votes.

