A Brazilian Reasons for Laser Hair Removal

How much does Brazilian laser hair removal cost?

Some may not think laser hair removal is cost-effective, but it is! The average Milan Laser Hair Removal client who shaves their Brazilian area will spend about $3,500 over a lifetime on razors, shaving cream, exfoliants, and more. If you wax your Brazilian area, you’ll spend over $26,000 on a lifetime of salon appointments.

On the flip side, laser hair removal is an investment rather than an expense. There’s no comparing a money pit with temporary results—shaving and waxing—to a one-time cost with permanent results. To make hair-free skin and confidence even more attainable for everyone, Milan Laser offers specials and affordable laser hair removal payment plans to fit anyone’s monthly budget. Milan Laser Hair Removal guarantees your results for life without touch-up fees with their exclusive Unlimited Package.

Does Brazilian laser hair removal hurt?

There aren’t many painless hair removal methods, but laser hair removal is a breeze compared to waxing. We read so many laser hair removal reviews from clients who insist laser hair removal treatments are either painless or feel like the sting of a rubber band snapping against the skin. At Milan Laser Hair Removal, we call that sensation “spicy.”

Laser hair removal is a minimal discomfort procedure, and many lasers, like the Candela GentleMax Pro at Milan Laser, utilize comfort features. The Candela offers the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments because it works with Air-cooling Chiller technology to reduce any potential discomfort during Brazilian bikini laser treatments.

How do I prepare for Brazilian laser hair removal?