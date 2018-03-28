A smart bike system is on the horizon, with more than 80 stations slated across Baton Rouge once complete

Though a launch date has not been set, the Baton Rouge BikeShare program—first slated for December 2017—just might be worth the wait. The federal Transportation Alternatives Program has allotted funding to the city-parish, and with federal funds come a few delays, BikeShare Director Lindsey West says. “All efforts are pointing toward this year,” she says.

Similar to programs in other major cities like New Orleans and New York, Baton Rouge BikeShare would allow people to rent a smart bike from any station and return it to another station. The technology to pay for and unlock a bike lives on the bike itself, and you can also download an app to rent a bike from your phone. Users typically have three options to unlock bikes: a key fob, an access code from the app or a personal pin code.

For the initial phase, Baton Rouge BikeShare will roll out 500 bikes and 51 stations downtown and at LSU and Southern University. Future phases will put bikes in Mid City and the Health District on Essen Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard, bringing the total bikes to 800 and adding 31 additional stations.

West says the bike share program will connect people to places, promote local businesses and help showcase parts of Baton Rouge that might go overlooked in cars or buses.

“Besides health and getting people active and getting them connected, it is going to be pretty impressive,” she says. “At the end of the day, there’s this vibrancy and livability that comes out of it.” braf.org/bikeshare

Unlock it

A keypad on the back of the bike will help you unlock it. Some models feature a digital display that tracks the duration of your trip if you’re paying by the hour, so you know when it’s time to book it to a station.

Store it

Because these bikes are for urban use and not serious speed, baskets are included to carry items like your shopping bags, picnic spread or even your briefcase. New Orleans’ Blue Bikes can hold up to 20 pounds in its basket.

Note: This illustration is based on similar bike share programs. The Baton Rouge program hadn’t officially announced a company to design its bikes as of press time.

This article was originally published in the April 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.