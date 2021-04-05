Outdoor concerts and more events in Baton Rouge this week

Check out the Groovin’ on the Grass concert series Saturday
Red Stick Social is introducing its “Groovin on the Grass” outdoor concert series Saturday, April 10. The series will kick off with Michael Foster Project, performing at 7 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.
Enjoy a movie-themed outdoor concert Sunday
The Main Library at Goodwood will be hosting Baton Rouge Concert Band’s “Afternoon at the Movies” show Sunday, April 11. The band will play tunes from popular films. Be sure to bring your picnic blankets.
For more information, click here. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Listen to local designers talk furniture and LSU Museum of Art’s ‘The Art of Seating’ on Sunday
During a Sit and Learn series over Zoom, local designers, collectors and interiors enthusiasts talk their favorite furniture pieces. The Zoom discussion is Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. The presentation complements the museum’s The Art of Seating exhibit. Read about the exhibit in a 225 feature.
For more information, click here. LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St., fifth floor.