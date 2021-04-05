Outdoor concerts and more events in Baton Rouge this week

Check out the Groovin’ on the Grass concert series Saturday

Red Stick Social is introducing its “Groovin on the Grass” outdoor concert series Saturday, April 10. The series will kick off with Michael Foster Project, performing at 7 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Enjoy a movie-themed outdoor concert Sunday

The Main Library at Goodwood will be hosting Baton Rouge Concert Band’s “Afternoon at the Movies” show Sunday, April 11. The band will play tunes from popular films. Be sure to bring your picnic blankets.