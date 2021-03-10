Design lovers will swoon over the pieces at this LSU Museum of Art exhibit

Curator Courtney Taylor says the museum was drawn to hosting the touring exhibit because of how it illustrated the crossroads of art and domestic American life. Prominent designers reimagined the humble chair with new shapes, lines and upholstery; advances in mass production brought popular designs into the average home; and later, people were drawn back to the personal, handmade touch of individual furniture makers.

“A lot of times you think of art as something separate from everyday life. A chair is something very much lived in,” Taylor says. “But at the same time you have all those design elements in there, and it’s charged with all the social movements happening when it was produced. It’s all intertwined.”

The museum is hosting several virtual events in conjunction with the exhibit:

MARCH 14: Virtual gallery talk

Curator Courtney Taylor and Dr. Bridget May, an LSU School of Interior Design instructor, discuss the pieces in the exhibit and their influences. Sunday, March 14, 2 p.m.

MARCH 24: ‘Contemporary Makers’

A virtual talk features LSU Museum of Art educator Grant Benoit and contemporary makers Eleanor Campbell Richards and Aspen Golann speaking about their chair designs and personal studios. Wednesday, March 24, 4:30 p.m.

APRIL 11: ‘My Favorite Chair’

In this virtual talk, local designers, collectors and furniture enthusiasts discuss their own collections and unique furniture designs. Sunday, April 11, 2 p.m.

APRIL 29: Designer studio visit

A virtual studio tour with local maker Damien Mitchell. Known for his leather goods, Mitchell will talk about his workspace and his recent work in chair design. Thursday, April 29. 5:30 p.m.

Register and find out more about these virtual events and “The Art of Seating” at lsumoa.org.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE