October 2018 calendar of events

All month

GHOULISHLY GOOD FUN

Find your way through the LSU AgCenter’s annual Corn Maze at Burden every Saturday Oct. 6-27. Get in the spooky spirit as the AgCenter closes the event with a night maze and bonfire Oct. 27. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

Oct. 5

PARTY ANIMALS WELCOME

Lions, tigers and beers (oh my!). Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo’s fifth annual Brew at the Zoo includes more than 80 beers to sample, food from eight local restaurants, live music and animal ambassadors. This year, the zoo is offering a limited number of VIP tickets for an additional tasting hour. General admission and designated driver tickets also available. 6-10 p.m. brzoobrew.org

Oct. 5-14

The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge brings us Women! A Week-Long Celebration for females all over the Capital City. The council and dozens of local partners host events all week long. Find the event on Facebook

Oct. 6

BOUNCE INTO BLOOM FEST

Drop to the beat with Big Freedia and more than a dozen other Louisiana musicians at Bloom Music & Arts Festival downtown. Now in its second year, Bloom Fest brings together local artists, musicians and foodies for an unforgettable celebration of Louisiana culture. bloomfestbr.com

The Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire returns to the Main Library at Goodwood with family-friendly exhibitions on all things DIY. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. batonrouge.makerfaire.com

Oct. 6-7

The LSU Rural Life Museum presents Harvest Days, living history demonstrations of Louisiana farm-life in the 1800s. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. lsu.edu/rurallife

Oct. 7-28

One of Louisiana’s biggest events returns with the Angola Prison Rodeo Every Sunday in October. angolarodeo.com

Oct.11

OPEN THE GATES

You don’t need to have 2 Phones to know that Kevin Gates is performing at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Catch this Louisiana legend on his Luca Brasi 3 tour. 7 p.m. ticketmaster.com

Oct.18

The Arthritis Foundation of Louisiana hosts its first Bone Bash, a Halloween-themed fundraiser. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. 6-10:30 p.m. arthritis.org/louisiana

Oct. 19

10/31 Consortium kicks off the Fifolet Halloween Festival with the 2018 Ghostly Gala masquerade ball at Crowne Plaza. 8 p.m. 1031consortium.com

Oct. 20-21 & 27-28

DON’T SPOOK THE ANIMALS

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts its Boo at the Zoo, a not-so-scary trick-or-treating experience for your little ghosts and goblins. brzoo.org

Oct. 26

Perkins Rowe hosts a spooktacular trick-or-treating event, Spook N Rowe. The LSU Gymnastics team judges the costume contest. 6-8 p.m. perkinsrowe.com

Oct. 27

SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES

The annual Baton Rouge Halloween Parade winds through downtown as part of 10/31 Consortium’s Fifolet Halloween Festival Oct. 19-31. The parade starts on Government Street at 4 p.m. 1031consortium.com

Oct. 28

The LSU Rural Life Museum presents its old-fashioned Halloween fair with “Haints Haunts and Halloween: A Rural Life Fall Fair.” 3:30-6:30 p.m. lsu.edu/rurallife

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Oct. 6

Beignet Fest, beignetfest.com

Oct. 17-25

New Orleans Film Festival, neworleansfilmsociety.org

Oct. 20

NOLA Mac and Cheese Fest, nolamacncheesefest.com

Oct. 26-28

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, voodoofestival.com

LAFAYETTE

Oct. 6

Louisiana Comic Con, cajundome.com

Oct. 11-14

Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, festivalsacadiens.com

Oct. 20

Boo Bayou Fall Festival, vermilionville.org

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Oct. 4

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre presents Doug Varone and Dancers at the LSU Student Union Theater. BRBT alum Whitney Dufrene returns to Baton Rouge to perform with the ensemble.

7 p.m. batonrougeballet.org

Oct. 5

Get ready for beer, bratwurst and Bach. The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra hosts its annual Bachtoberfest at the Capitol Park Museum as part of the Lamar Family Chamber Series. Be sure to pack your lawn chairs and picnic blankets for this celebration of Bach and his contemporaries. 7:30 p.m. brso.org

Oct. 18-27

Let’s do the time warp again as Theatre Baton Rouge presents its annual production of The Rocky Horror Show. For more Halloween fun, be sure to catch TBR’s production of Little Shop of Horrors through Oct. 7.

theatrebr.org

Oct. 21

The Louisiana Sinfonietta presents Musical Potpourri, a selection of compositions from Max Lifchitz, Johann Sebastian Bach and, of course, the sinfonietta’s music director Dinos Constantinides. LSU School of Music Recital Hall. 2 p.m. louisianasinfonietta.org

Oct. 21

Opera Louisiane presents Hansel and Gretel at First Baptist Church as part of its Young People’s Opera Program. Free for children and $17 for adults. 3 p.m. operalouisiane.com

Closing this month

The LSU Museum of Art closes three exhibitions this month. Be sure to catch “Confluence” by Jerry Uelsmann and “The Usual Suspects” by Carrie Mae Weems before Oct. 14, and the sculpture collection from Angela Gregory before Oct. 18. lsumoa.org

All month

Baton Rouge Gallery welcomes October exhibition artists Jamie Baldridge, David Horton, Heather Ryan Kelley and Kristine Thompson. See the artworks at the First Wednesday opening reception Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., and meet the artists at the Articulate Artist Talk on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. batonrougegallery.org

All month

Check out the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s newest exhibition, “A Force of Nature,” which includes more than 30 wind, water and magnet-powered works from artist Lin Emery. The New Orleans sculptor is known for her intricately engineered creations that reflect natural light and incorporate kinetic movement. On Friday, Oct. 5, LASM hosts its 33rd annual gala with the theme “In Motion,” inspired by Emery’s collection. lasm.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Oct. 4

Catch North Carolina-born jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers on its “Beasts of Burgundy” tour at Varsity Theatre. 7 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

Oct. 4

Kristen Meitz Marcus presents Pine Leafs Boys, a Grammy Award-winning Cajun band from Lafayette with guests T’Monde at Dyson House Listening Room. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

Oct.12

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel welcomes Louisiana’s own alternative rock group Better Than Ezra with special guest Corey Smith. 7:30 p.m. lbatonrouge.com

Oct.12

Lafayette indie pop band GIVERS performs at Spanish Moon. 9 p.m. thespanishmoon.com

Oct. 14

Varsity Theatre hosts Canadian singer and songwriter Tamia on her “Passion Like Fire” tour. 6 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

Oct. 17

Baton Rouge folk band Brother’s Bear headlines a concert at Varsity Theatre with special guest Denton Hatcher. 7 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

Oct. 22

Spanish Moon hosts Texas blues, funk and soul artist Black Joe Lewis with his band The Honey Bears at Spanish Moon. 8 p.m. thespanishmoon.com

Oct. 28

Red Dragon Listening Room welcomes Band of Heathens, an Austin rock band. 7 p.m. reddragonlr.com

Outdoor concert series

Rock N Rowe’s fall concert series continues every Thursday through Oct. 18, including The Rusty Yates Band (Oct. 4), The Anteeks with a performance from School of Rock Baton Rouge (Oct. 11) and Phat Hat (Oct. 18). Concerts start at 6 p.m. perkinsrowe.com

Live After Five continues in downtown Baton Rouge every Friday until Nov. 2. Concerts start at 5 p.m. and include Walter Wolfman Washington and the Roadmasters + The Real School of Music (Oct. 5), Abbey Road LIVE: Beatles Tribute (Oct. 12), Press 1 for English (Oct. 19) and Foret Tradition (Oct. 26). downtownbr.org