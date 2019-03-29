What you need to know to prepare for the many festivals in Baton Rouge this month

APRIL 6-7
WAVES OF INSPIRATION: Ebb & Flow Festival expands its footprint downtown to showcase what makes Baton Rouge unique
APRIL 13-14
FEEL THE BLUES: Musicians pay respects to a local legend and Mavis Staples makes her Baton Rouge debut
WAVES OF INSPIRATION: Ebb & Flow Festival expands its footprint downtown to showcase what makes Baton Rouge unique
FEEL THE BLUES: Musicians pay respects to a local legend and Mavis Staples makes her Baton Rouge debut
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!