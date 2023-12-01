ICYMI: 225‘s most-read stories of November 2023

‘Tis the season—for shopping, show-going and bar (and restaurant) hopping.

There was plenty of that going on last month in Baton Rouge, as proven by the 225 features our readers were most drawn to. Here’s a recap of November’s biggest stories.

The “king” of seafood has also recently been the king of the menu at multiple newish restaurant concepts. This fall, former Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine chef David Dickensauge announced his new role as executive chef at Beloved (Zeeland Street’s new dinner concept). Shortly after came the news that he was also working with Rock Paper Taco. And Olive or Twist. And Pizza Art Wine. So, what gives? Dickensauge is now in his “chef consultant” era. 225 features writer Maggie Heyn Richardson breaks it all down.

When Better Than Ezra performed at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on Nov. 10, they knew how to connect to the crowd. After all, the band first built its stage presence at LSU. Ahead of last month’s show, contributing writer Domenic Purdy chatted with lead singer and guitarist Kevin Griffin about his memories of the campus in the late ’80s—and why Baton Rouge will always feel like home.

Just before the holidays, all of Government Street stays open late for one magical night. The White Light Night annual tradition was started to boost business for the neighborhood’s shops and restaurants and introduce the community to rising artists and creatives, according to Mid City Merchants President Amber Harrell. 225 digital staff writer Olivia Deffes researched the biggest happenings to create our guide to this year’s event, which saw more than 50 businesses showing off their wares.

Downtown got quiet early in the pandemic, with office workers staying home and bars largely closed. But it hasn’t taken long for the neighborhood to see a rebirth—as evidenced by a slew of new bars that have opened there since last year. From rooftop patios and fashionable interiors to zero-proof menus and niche listening parties, there’s literally something new for everyone, both on and off Third Street.

Could there be a better season to hustle and bustle around town? The rest of the year is packed with light displays, Santa visits and festive shows. And if you somehow run out of things to do locally, there’s even more to find on the road. 225 contributing writer Gabrielle Korein has the guide to it all.