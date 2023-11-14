This Friday, Nov. 17, Mid City will be bright and busy for the neighborhood’s annual White Light Night hosted by Mid City Merchants. From 6-10 p.m., boutiques, businesses and popups will illuminate a trail down Government Street from Jefferson Highway to Electric Depot, offering attendees countless opportunities to shop local.

This highly anticipated festival allows local creators, artists, musicians, businesses and restaurants to welcome regulars and connect with new customers. Mid City Merchants President Amber Harrell says the event was started to bring people into Mid City, to boost the business for shops and restaurants and to give local creatives a place to share their work.

Planning for the event began in August to ensure that banners, flyers and billboards were ready in time for promotion. Mid City Merchants then works to help hosts get organized for the big night and offer fresh ideas to entice walking crowds to stop along their way.

“I love events, and this is, of course, the largest thing that I’ve ever done,” Harrell says. “But, it has been a lot of fun, and it’s really great to see the community coming together to put this event on.”

During the night, there’s plenty of ground to cover and things to see. Harrell says there will not be a shuttle service this year for environmental reasons. Despite this, she says there are a few tips and tricks to get the most out of the event.

“Rideshare or carpool,” she says first. “(Fewer) cars are always better. … A bike would be great just to get around different areas. Bring a backpack. That way when you’re buying stuff, you won’t have to carry all the bags. That’s usually what I do. I have one of those really big reusable bags, and I just put all my stuff in there. And then, just bring some friends.”

About 55 businesses across Mid City will have their doors open late and will be giving about 500 creative vendors room to spread out. Check out this guide to White Light Night hotspots to plan accordingly. For a complete list of participating establishments, refer to this list from Mid City Merchants.

What are your favorite areas to frequent on White Light Night? Tell us at [email protected].

Cocktails, mocktails and free clay ornament crafts

Over 80 pop-up vendors for a nighttime Local Pop Up and Electric Depot’s resident businesses will be open.

Circa 1857 and surrounding businesses will be open for the event and will host local vendors. Peach Culinary Boutique, a new store by Leola’s Cafe and Coffeehouse owners, will open in the former Hope Shop.

Local artists, food and drinks. D’s Garden Center will have holiday decor and Christmas trees for sale.

Vintage finds and free drinks. Pink Elephant will have artists and food stands set up in the parking lot.

Ceramic, textile and other artists will set up shop at this vintage spot, and vinyl records will spin outside.

Guest vendors, free wine and exclusive deals

Free Champagne to kick off White Light Night, pop-up vendors and live music from The Don Juanabes. Red Stick Spice will be open and hosting cooking classes. Sogo Tea Bar offers tea for $2. Reginelli’s and JED’s Local will be open for to-go orders and dining in.

Seven artists and live music from Electric Rendezvous outside

New to White Light Night, this New Orleans-born store will host artists and makers.

Louisiana art, music and food. Nearby restaurants Tap 65 and Bistro Byronz will also be open.

All three stores will be open and lending outdoor space to makers and artists. Food from Phil’s Oyster Bar and live music by Denton Hatcher.

Local artists, free food and cocktail samples, and live music by Night Hog

A variety of vendors, Sunshine Catering and Taqueria El Viejon food trucks with live music from Lauren Lee Band. The Executive Center will also host the Kids’ Orchestra for a drum circle.

Artists and vendors will be set up at this new bar. Geaux Ride will be on-site offering 45-minute tours and self-guided bike rentals.

Young bands perform and share the space with artists and vendors. Live performances will also be broadcast on Baton Rouge Community Radio.

White Light Night block party hosted with Mid City Redevelopment. Food, drinks and live music by the Michael Foster Project.

Vendors, a $100 gift card giveaway, free beer and a raffle for an art print signed by Kim Mulkey.

Free food and drinks from Overpass Merchant. Plus a giveaway for two nights at the Watermark hotel with a $100 food voucher and $500 off an air conditioner or generator install.