Australia-born blues singer-songwriter C.W. Stoneking is packing up his guitar and banjo and heading to Baton Rouge next Wednesday for an intimate performance at Mid City Ballroom.

Since he hit the scene in 2005 with an album of original blues compositions, King Hokum, Stoneking has ascended the ranks within his genre, currently standing as one of the most critically acclaimed contemporary blues artists. Thus far, he has released three full-length albums. His most recent project, Gon’ Boogaloo, was released in 2014.

You might be most familiar with Stoneking thanks to his recent collaboration with former The White Stripes frontman and international rock icon Jack White on the track “Abulia and Akrasia” off his new album Boarding House Reach. This was the first time the two artists collaborated, although Stoneking covered The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” back in 2008. In a recent interview, White said that he’d trade voices with Stoneking if given the chance.

Tickets for C.W. Stoneking’s upcoming Baton Rouge performance are $15 and can be purchased here. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

Listen to the C.W. Stoneking and Jack White collaboration, “Abulia and Akrasia,” below: