Ann Novakowski takes the lead role in Swine Palace’s "Always ... Patsy Cline" at the Reilly Theatre. Photo by Andrea Matherne.

Local theatre company Swine Palace brings its rendition of the popular musical Always… Patsy Cline to Baton Rouge’s Reilly Theatre starting June 5.

The musical highlights the friendship between renowned country singer Patsy Cline and one of her avid fans, Louise Seger. The two met before Cline’s 1961 performance in Houston, Texas, where Seger lived. Within a matter of hours, they struck up a friendship that would last until Cline’s death in a tragic 1963 plane crash.

Much of Always… Patsy Cline focuses on Cline’s and Seger’s correspondence through letters, with the musical’s title stemming from Cline’s now-famous signature that concluded each of her letters: “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.”

The musical includes performances of many of Cline’s most famous songs, including “Anytime,” “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “She’s Got You.”

Swine Palace’s production stars LSU alumna Ann Novakowski as Patsy Cline and Andreá Morales as Louise Seger. Read more about the play in our feature from 225‘s May issue.

Tickets for Always… Patsy Cline are $32 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for students. Purchase tickets here. The musical runs June 5-17. Reilly Theatre is at 4230 Dalrymple Drive.