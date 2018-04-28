Ann Novakowski talks about what led to her playing Patsy Cline

When LSU alum Ann Novakowski performed a selection of songs from Always … Patsy Cline at Swine Palace’s 25th anniversary gala last year, she had no idea she’d be back in Baton Rouge a year later doing the full show as Patsy.

The gala organizers asked Novakowski and several other LSU Music and Dramatic Arts alums to perform songs from previous Swine Palace productions at the event.

Following Novakowski’s performance, it seemed the Swine Palace staff had a renewed interest in bringing Always … Patsy Cline back to the Reilly Theatre stage. When the directors realized they had an open slot in Swine Palace’s 2017-2018 season, they officially offered the part to Novakowski, and she jumped at the chance.

“This doesn’t actually happen. No one goes to a fundraising gala, sings a song, and then is all of a sudden asked, ‘Oh hey, do you want to do the show?’” Novakowski says. “But that did happen, and I’m incredibly flattered and excited to do a show at Swine Palace again.”

In June’s production of Always … Patsy Cline, Novakowski leads a journey through the quintessential country and pop singer’s career. She performs a total of 27 songs, including early singles like “A Church, A Courtroom & Then Good-Bye” and Patsy’s iconic hits like “Crazy” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.”

Based on letters exchanged between Cline and her fan Louise Seger, played here by Andréa Morales, the show follows Cline’s close pen-pal relationship with the Houston housewife up until the singer’s untimely death.

Preparing to embody the brassy, deep-voiced icon, Novakowski watched documentaries about Cline’s life, read biographies and listened to her songs on repeat. In doing so, she learned that Cline was famous for wearing pants and bright red lipstick and was quite the pioneer for her day. Novakowski says she’s excited to portray such a strong female figure of the past while women are being so widely celebrated today.

“I’ve loved learning more and more about her, and it’s my goal to deliver the real Patsy,” Novakowski says. “I want the people who grew up in the ’50s and ’60s listening to Patsy’s music to feel like they’ve gone back in time.”

Novakowski was born and raised in Baton Rouge and now lives with her family in Pensacola, Florida. She says she is overjoyed to return home for the show. Novakowski and her husband are currently expecting their second child, so she says she feels a connection to Cline, who toured while pregnant and went into labor after a Grand Ole Opry performance.

“I almost feel like I’m living Patsy’s life,” Novakowski says. “I’ve got a baby on the way, and I’m running away from home to do my dream job.”

SEE THE SHOW

Swine Palace’s Always … Patsy Cline runs June 5-17 at the Reilly Theatre on LSU’s campus. It’s a popular show, so purchase tickets early at swinepalace.org.

This article was originally published in the May 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.