Baton Rouge Fashion Week returns this month with new purpose

Baton Rouge Fashion Week models Ke'Asia Capers, Mackenzie Pierron and Madison McFee. Photo by Collin Richie

This month’s Oneofakind Baton Rouge Fashion Week will bring together local and regional designers, models and fashion-lovers for a celebration of art and style. It’s the annual event’s fourth season, but this year organizers are making the week even more meaningful for the community: Part of the event’s proceeds will go to families of Baton Rouge Fashion Week alumni who were affected by the August 2016 floods.

Past seasons have displayed innovative design ideas such as balloon dresses, body paint and crochet garments. Every year founder Brandon Campbell shows off his own designs for his brand iME: graphic T-shirts covered with modern catchphrases. As of press time, the rest of the designers’ names had not yet been released, but Campbell promised an exciting lineup.

The event is also changing venues this year, moving its Big Night fashion show to the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel to offer something different to its guests.

Because Baton Rouge is not a fashion mecca like New York or Los Angeles, the event is a special opportunity for Louisiana models, designers and fashion enthusiasts to show off their skills to the community.

THE SCHEDULE

Oneofkind Baton Rouge Fashion week runs Feb. 13-18. Here are a few can’t-miss events. All events are at Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, unless otherwise stated. Check batonrougefashionweek.com for event updates.

Community Day

Where: The Dufrocq School, 330 S. 19th St.

When: Feb. 15, 9 a.m.

For Kids By Kids

When: Feb. 16. Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.

Bare

When: Feb. 17. Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.

The Big Night

When: Feb. 18. Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.

MODELS OFF-DUTY

Two models discuss their experience walking the runway at Oneofakind Baton Rouge Fashion Week

Ke’Asia Capers

18-year-old Oneofakind Talent model

How did you begin modeling?

When I was at McKinley High School they had a school fashion show. My friend asked me to model for her, and ever since then, I’ve modeled.

Do you have a favorite moment from working with Baton Rouge Fashion Week?

The first show, when I first walked out—it was just perfect. That’s when I knew modeling was one thing I wanted to do.

Is there anything this season you’re looking forward to doing?

This year I have a little more experience, and I’m actually signed with the Oneofakind Talent agency now, so I’ll probably be able to help other models. Last year I was nervous, kind of getting into it. I feel like now I can really show what I have to offer.

Is there a model you look up to in the industry?

I look up to Naomi Campbell. She’s amazing, and I kind of channel her when I’m modeling. I tend to imagine the confidence and the grace that she has.

Mackenzie Pierron

13-year-old model whose family was affected by the flood

What is modeling for Baton Rouge Fashion Week like?

It’s definitely been an experience, getting to meet people and make new friends and all. And getting to meet some of the designers during the Big Night show is amazing.

Do you have a favorite moment from working with the event?

I’ve only been in the For Kids By Kids show, and my favorite part of that is definitely picking your outfit and doing your own makeup. Doing your own hair and makeup is probably a plus because you get a real idea of what you want to do with yourself.

Do you have a big goal with modeling that you’re looking to achieve through Baton Rouge Fashion Week?

Ever since I was a little baby, I’ve been watching Victoria’s Secret fashion shows. I’ve always had my heart set toward being a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Is there a model you look up to in the industry?

Gigi and Bella Hadid. They’re really, really pretty, and I just like the way they walk down the runway. You can tell they love it, and I have that same passion.

This article was originally published in the February 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.