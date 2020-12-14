Designer-inspired handbags to accessorize a holiday outfit

Small bags can be statement makers, too. And Tamaya Lewis’ Baton Rouge-based online shop, Collective Luxuries, packs a big dose of style into its collection of tiny, handheld purses. Structured shapes, silver and gold buckles, and crocodile- and snakeskin textures nod to high-end brands like Chanel and Hermes. But with prices starting at $26, they are more approachable for any budget. The clutches come in fall- and holiday-ready shades like mustard and hunter green and neutrals like nude and black. Shop them on Instagram and collectiveluxuries.com.

This article was originally published in the December 2020 issue of 225 magazine.