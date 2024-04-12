What to wear to all those festivals this month

Festival season is in full swing, and we’re thinking about the outfits. While we may not be attending Coachella with celebrities, it’s still fun to look the part.

Whether attending one of the many events across the Capital Region or you’re heading down to New Orleans later this month for Jazz Fest, shop smart and small by investing in items that can be worn far past a festival. Our sister publication inRegister rounded up these chic clothing pieces and accessories from Aria and August will keep you comfortable and cool while staying elevated and stylish. The best part is that you can keep them in the outfit rotation all summer long.

Hover over the image below to get the details on each piece.

This story originally appeared in inRegister. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.