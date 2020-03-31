Reusable tote bags from local businesses and organizations that you’ll actually remember to bring with you to the grocery store

Forget paper and plastic. Sustainability has never been more stylish. Big businesses like Starbucks and Whole Foods are setting the bar with creative reusable tote bags splashed with fresh, artsy designs and vibrant colors. In states like California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii and New York, single-use plastic bags are banned, and reusable tote bags are a necessity. The eco-conscious wave has been making its way down the bayou, with local businesses, organizations and events increasingly dishing out reusable canvas and laminated bags with bold statements, Louisiana-inspired symbols and even iridescent materials. Check out some of these tote bags we found around town, and let your grocery bag be a work of art.

This article was originally published in the April 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.