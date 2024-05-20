Rising Star: Comora Davis

Sponsored by Brecheen Pipe and Steel

Comora Davis

Plaquemine High School

Track

Comora Davis is the true definition of a student athlete. Google her name and you’ll find a slew of articles and highlight reels showcasing one of her many standout performances across a variety of sports.

The Plaquemine High sophomore is one of the leaders on the Green Devils’ basketball team, a key contributor on the volleyball team, and a speedster on the cross country/track team. Along with some strong showings out on the track, Davis helped the Plaquemine basketball team compile an 18-8 record and reach the Regional Round of the Division II (Non-Select) Girls Basketball playoffs.