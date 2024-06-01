The new Meltdown Snoballs piles its desserts with cotton candy and cheesecake

“The atmosphere we try to create is something that sets us apart from other snoball stands,” Clayton says. “We go above and beyond to make sure our customer leaves with a smile on their face.”

After parking in a lot to the immediate right of the building—or in a handful of spaces on the building’s left—customers find a patio with picnic tables under bright blue umbrellas. With bass thumping, speakers play the latest pop songs.

Behind the counter, the staff assembles its signature snoballs, like Strawberry Cheesecake or customer fave Meltdown Juice, a tropical blue variety.

It slings savory items, too, like Hot Sausage with Chili and Cheese.

While the snoball toppings are eye-popping, the flavors are just as inventive. Think: Cookie Dough, Fruitasia (a mango and peach mix), Silver Fox (which tastes like a marshmallow-forward almond cake) and the tropical red Wine Cooler.

“We’re taking that time to put out quality product,” Clayton says. “I train my employees not to rush.”

And by late spring, as those temps are firing up, many of the customers at this stand aren’t newcomers anymore—they are doubling back for a second helping.

This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.